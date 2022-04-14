Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Up 1,246.2% in March

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 1,246.2% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metals Acquisition by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 40,204 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTAL opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.15.

Metals Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

