Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) versus Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Critical Analysis

Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Meten Holding Group has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Meten Holding Group and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten Holding Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chegg 0 9 3 0 2.25

Meten Holding Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,223.78%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $66.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.13%. Given Meten Holding Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Meten Holding Group is more favorable than Chegg.

Profitability

This table compares Meten Holding Group and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Chegg -0.19% 8.17% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meten Holding Group and Chegg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten Holding Group $137.48 million 0.29 -$62.99 million N/A N/A Chegg $776.27 million 5.65 -$1.46 million ($0.09) -361.07

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Meten Holding Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chegg beats Meten Holding Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meten Holding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. The company was formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. and changed its name to Meten Holding Group Ltd. in August 2021. Meten Holding Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math Solver services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Life, Chegg Prep, and Chegg Internships; provides personal and professional development skills training; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

