MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $79.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

MET opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in MetLife by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 22.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

