Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.18.

MRU stock opened at C$72.23 on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of C$55.50 and a one year high of C$73.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.