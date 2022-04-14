Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

