Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

