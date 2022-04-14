Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Cut to €9.80

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.39) to €11.60 ($12.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

