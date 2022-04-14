Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the March 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,352 shares of company stock valued at $462,025 over the last 90 days. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mexco Energy during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 165.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

MXC stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

