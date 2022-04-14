Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the March 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,352 shares of company stock valued at $462,025 over the last 90 days. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MXC stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.38.
Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.
About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.