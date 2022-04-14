M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 245.88 ($3.20).

MNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.83) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.52) to GBX 280 ($3.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.26) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 250 ($3.26) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

LON MNG opened at GBX 208.48 ($2.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.31). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 65.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

