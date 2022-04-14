MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Lowered to $17.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 174,919 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

