Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $2.16. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $11.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.62. 21,874,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,149,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.15. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

