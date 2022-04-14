Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

MBCN opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

