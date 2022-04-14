Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

MIME opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

