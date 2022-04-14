Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 262 668 668 25 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 692.08%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 94.49%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -4.39 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.75 million -$88.70 million -7.65

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -178.38% -256.88% -14.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

