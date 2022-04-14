Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services."

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,443,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

