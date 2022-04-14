Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
