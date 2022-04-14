Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock worth $201,867 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 610.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

