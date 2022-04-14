Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 52.3% in March

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MITEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. CLSA lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.54. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

