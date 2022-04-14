Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 52.3% in March

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MITEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. CLSA lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.54. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

