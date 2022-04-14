Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $11,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 915,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after acquiring an additional 809,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,164 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.