Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mmtec by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mmtec by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mmtec by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Mmtec by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTC opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Mmtec has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

