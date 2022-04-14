Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MTC stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Mmtec has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mmtec by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mmtec by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

