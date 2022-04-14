Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

