Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will report $51.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.18 million to $51.35 million. Model N reported sales of $48.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $213.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $90,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 110,745 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 664,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Model N has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $993.16 million, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

