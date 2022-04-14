Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $217.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.80.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,054 shares of company stock worth $31,207,374. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.