Moelis & Company (MC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2022 – Moelis & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Moelis & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Moelis & Company was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Moelis & Company is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Moelis & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Moelis & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Moelis & Company was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2022 – Moelis & Company was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results show higher expenses and rise in revenues. The company’s solid organic growth initiatives, driven by its global expansion efforts, along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well for the future. Further, restructuring activities across the globe, and solid mergers and acquisitions (M&As) will support growth. Given its solid liquidity positions, the company is likely to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, persistently increasing costs as the company continues with its hiring spree and a tough operating backdrop will likely hurt its profitability.”

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 in the last ninety days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

