Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MCRI opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,005,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

