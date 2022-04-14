Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,937,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 101.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 273,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 137,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

