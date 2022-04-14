Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 51.4% in March

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 229,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

