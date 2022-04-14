Morgan Stanley Boosts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 472,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,251,636. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after buying an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,754,000 after purchasing an additional 416,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

