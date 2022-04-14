Morgan Stanley Boosts Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €43.00

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €41.50 ($45.11) to €43.00 ($46.74) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($30.98) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.74) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($38.04) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

