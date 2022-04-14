Morgan Stanley Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $136.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.22.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.47. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $105.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $47,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wingstop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after buying an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.