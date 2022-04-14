Morgan Stanley Downgrades W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Underweight

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW opened at $527.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.21 and its 200 day moving average is $482.37. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.