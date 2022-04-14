Morgan Stanley Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $632.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $632.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $731.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $477.92 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $656.07 and its 200-day moving average is $629.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

