Morgan Stanley Increases Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 270

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.49) target price (up previously from GBX 266 ($3.47)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.25.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

