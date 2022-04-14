Morgan Stanley Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $197.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.59.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.41. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

