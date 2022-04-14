Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $25.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

