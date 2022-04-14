Morgan Stanley Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $36.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

