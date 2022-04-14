Morgan Stanley Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $67.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHAK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

