Morgan Stanley Raises Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target to $21.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exscientia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

EXAI opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

