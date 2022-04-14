Morgan Stanley Raises NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $11.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.12.

Shares of NEX opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

