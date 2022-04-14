Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

