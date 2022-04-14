Morgan Stanley Trims Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price to $18.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

