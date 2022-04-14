Morgan Stanley Trims Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price to $18.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.