Morgan Stanley Trims Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price to $95.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,664,000 after purchasing an additional 114,538 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $54,405,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.