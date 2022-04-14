Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Morningstar stock opened at $278.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.43. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $229.33 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $420,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $29,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,889 shares of company stock worth $54,919,911. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

