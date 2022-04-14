MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

MOR stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

