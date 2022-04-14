mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 63.8% in March

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of XDSL opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. mPhase Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel.

