MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Up 1,325.0% in March

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,325.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MPXOF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. MPX International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

