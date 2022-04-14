Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.
COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63.
In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.