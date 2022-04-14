Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

