M&T Bank Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

