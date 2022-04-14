M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

MTB stock opened at $159.71 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after buying an additional 79,662 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

